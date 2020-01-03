 

Maika Sivo misses start of Parramatta Eels preseason

BY: Loop Pacific
11:39, January 3, 2020
The Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo has missed out on the start of the club's pre-season training as a result of being arrested and charged with indecent assault in Fiji.

The alleged incident is reported to have taken place on Saturday night involving a staff member at a resort in Nadi.

Mr Sivo was granted bail in the Nadi Magistrates court on Monday but he was also issued a stop departure order, preventing him from returning to Australia in time for the start of the Sydney league club's pre-season training on Thursday.

Sivo is due back in the Nadi Magistrate's Court on Tuesday next week.

The Parramatta Eels club said in a statement that they respect the law in Fiji and have offered their full co-operation to local law enforcement authorities.

     

