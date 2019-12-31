Maika Sivo wants travel ban lifted despite indecent assault charge

Having spent Sunday night in a jail cell, Sivo fronted Nadi Magistrate Court on Monday morning and was granted bail on a bond of $500 following an incident at a luxury Nadi resort late on Boxing Day in which he allegedly tugged a waitress' dress.

Magistrate Peni Dalituicama also placed a stop travel order on the 26-year-old, telling him he would have to face court again on January 7 to enter a plea — the day after he is due to start training with the Eels in preparation for the 2020 season.

That news left Eels officials scrambling, having been told over the weekend that Sivo was likely to receive a fine and would be allowed to return to Sydney in coming days.

Sivo's lawyer, Mosese Naivalu, is expected on Tuesday to make an application to have the travel ban lifted, but it is clear the matter has become far more complex than the club first predicted.

Adding to the confusion is the initial charge of "indecent annoyance" being been amended without notice to "indecent assault", which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years.

A charge of indecent annoyance carries a maximum sentence of a year, but a guilty plea often results in a fine.

Naivalu told the Eels in a conference call late on Monday that he did not know why the charge had been upgraded. He said the police statement of facts had not been amended to reflect the new charge.

The Eels will consider sending an official to Fiji in coming days if required to help Sivo through the delicate court process.

"Following today's court hearing, the club has been in discussions with Maika and his family in Fiji," the Eels said in a statement. "Maika has been released from custody on bail but is unable to return to Australia prior to his next hearing in court. While it's understood that the statement of facts regarding the incident remains the same, Maika's charge has been amended to indecent assault.

"Maika and the club are respectful of Fijian law and we continue to offer our full cooperation with local law enforcement authorities.

"The Eels will continue to liaise with the NRL Integrity Unit and will provide a further update to stakeholders as situation progresses."

Sivo was celebrating Boxing Day at the Wyndham Resort, on Denarau Island, with his family about 30km from Sivo's tiny village of Momi.

He has told Parramatta officials he was trying to get the attention of the waitress and did not do anything untoward. She misinterpreted this as a sexual advance, turned around and slapped him, he told the Eels.

According to sources, she took the matter to police after believing she had been sacked by resort management.

Sivo was one of the NRL's truly great stories last year, scoring 20 tries in his breakout season - just one short of Israel Folau's record of 21 in his debut season - and quickly established himself as a cult hero among Eels fans with his blockbusting style of play. He signed on with the club for a further two years in the run to the finals.

"Hey blue and gold army, I'm excited to be in the blue and gold until the end of 2021," Sivo said at the time. "See you in Parradise."

One of the stories of year came in August after his father, Joeli, made his way from their small village to surprise Sivo at training.

"My dad has worked hard all his life," Sivo said at the time. "I wanted to pay him back for all his sacrifices. He's still working hard … Him and Mum are pretty proud of me. My dad watches every game on my uncle's satellite TV."

On Monday morning in drizzling rain, Sivo cut a forlorn figure as he stepped down off the back of a truck with a black hood over his head and wearing a traditional men's sulu, green short-sleeved shirt and school tie. He then walked through a waiting media scrum into court.

Eels officials have received emails of support for Sivo from witnesses, saying he was well-behaved and posing for photos and signing autographs.

Sivo's family contacted the club on Saturday and told them about the incident before he was charged.

An NRL spokesman said: "The NRL Integrity Unit has been made aware of the matter and is working with the club to determine the circumstances."