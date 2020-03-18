Manumā Samoa rugby team in self-isolation

The squad, which is primarily made up of Samoan-based players, left New Zealand on Thursday and returned to the country on Monday, with new travel restrictions introduced by the New Zealand government requiring them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Pacific Rugby Players CEO Aayden Clarke has been in contact with Samoa Rugby Union CEO Faleomavaega Vincent Fepulea'i and said it was a very tough situation.

"We can't get in front of them to spend some time doing education," he said.

"We're just trying to make sure that they're occupied but over and above that also making sure their friends and family rest assured that the players are being looked after, that they're having good communication and that they'll be home as soon as they can."

Rapid Rugby chief executive Mark Evans announced on Sunday it was suspending the current season because of COVID-19.

Manumā Samoa were overwhelmed 52-27 by the South China Tigers in their opening round fixture on Saturday, despite having led 18-17 at half-time.

Aayden Clarke said fortunately the team is still able to interact with each other during their self-isolation.

"They're sort of isolated out by themselves doing a bit of training, doing some activities, just trying to keep busy as everything unfolds."

Pacific Rugby Players Aayden Clarke said rugby competitions all around the world are taking different approaches to Covid-19 and his organisation is working with players in a range of countries.

"It's been a really busy last 24-48 hours talking with players in Italy, in France and understanding what's happening around Camargue and the players being looked after there," he said.

"We've got the MLR (Major League Rugby) in the United States so we're in constant contact with the players there and a lot of them are looking to come home," he said.

"And also in the new South American competition there was sort of five Pacific Island players that went through there on the back of the Pacific Combine and we're just taking measures at the moment to look to get them home before borders close and so-forth.

"It's not an easy task because also flights have obviously dropped back and heading in transit through countries that requires visas for Pacific Island players it's not easy."