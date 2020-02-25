 

Matavao to make his comeback for Samoa at the LA 7s

BY: Loop Pacific
08:22, February 25, 2020
Melani Matavao has been cleared to play and will make his 2020 World Sevens Series debut for Samoa at the Los Angeles 7s this weekend.

Matavo was named in the squad that was announced last week for the LA and Vancouver competitions.

He starred for Vaiala at the Marist International Sevens after being declared fit from an injury.

Alamanda Motuga is still recovering from surgery and should be fit for the seventh leg of the Series in London in May, while Tuna Tuitama has also been ruled out of the next two legs with injury.

Tila Mealoi, Paulo Toilolo Fanuasa, Kirisimasi Savaiinaea, Tipaula Sapeti, Pesamino Iakopo and Kelvin Masoe have all been dropped since the Manu 7s’ pre-season training camp in New Zealand in October 2019.

Among the six released players alone, the Manu Samoa 7s have discarded 268 World Rugby Sevens Series appearances from their squad, on top of releasing the previously ever-present Johnny Samuelu after the 2019 Series.

Drawn in Pool C for the tournament, the Manu will first face hosts U.S.A. at 10:19 am on Sunday March 1st (Samoan time), before their remaining matches against Australia (1:15 pm) and Scotland (5:35 pm)

Manu Samoa 7s squad for Los Angeles and Vancouver:

Tofatuimoana Solia, Va'afauese A Maliko, Phillip Luki, Uaina Sione, David Afamasaga, Paulo Scanlan,Tomasi Alosio (c), Melani Matavao, Elisapeta Alofipo, Joe Perez, John Vaili, Losi Filipo, Laaloi Leilua

 

 

     

