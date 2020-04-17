Premiership player's family home in Fiji decimated by Cyclone Harold

The cyclone caused catastrophic harm with dozens killed and many left homeless, including the parents of Tuisue, the back row who gave up a career as a police officer to come to London in 2019.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped seven times by his country, has become an integral part of Declan Kidney’s team, appearing in all 13 of Irish’s Premiership matches so far this season.

In an appeal promoted on the club’s website, Tuisue explained: “This is the strongest cyclone there has been with winds up to 225km per hour and the impact has been disastrous.

“Many of the villages have been affected by this cyclone and many homes destroyed, including my parents home which was completely ruined.

“I’m really thankful for the support of the club, the boys and the supporters for all of the donations we have already received. It has been really overwhelming and on behalf of my family I would like to thank everyone for their contribution, we are truly grateful.”

The GoFundMe page is aiming to raise funds to rebuild a more sustainable home for Tuisue’s parents and to give help to family members who have been greatly affected by this devastation.