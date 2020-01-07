Rupeni Caucau to be Fiji’s Coral Coast Sevens 2020 Ambassador

This was confirmed by the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Jay Whyte.

Every year, Fijian rugby fans get to meet their rugby idol, who is in the country to be a chief guest at the tournament.

Caucau is a retired rugby player who last played professionally for Northland in the ITM Cup. His nickname is the "Bua Bullet" as he hails from the province of Bua.

The 39-year-old was described by the media as "one of the fastest and most flamboyant players in international rugby.

Caucau also played for French clubs Toulouse and Agen.

He has also played alongside Carlos Spencer, Joe Rokocoko and Doug Howlett for the Auckland Blues.

Meanwhile, 15 men’s teams have been confirmed for the tournament while the remaining spot will be taken by the winner of the Tabadamu 7s which will be played this weekend.

The winner of the men’s competition will receive $10,000 in prize money, the winner of the women’s division will get $5,000 while the winner of the youth category will get $4,000.

The McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s will be held from Wednesday to Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.