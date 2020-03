The Gordon Tietjens coached side won their last pool game 19-14 against Scotland after losing to Australia 31-5 and USA 19-17.

The team went on to win the 9th place quarterfinal against Kenya 28-19 before bowing out in the category’s semifinal, losing to Argentina 28-12.

Samoa is currently in 13th place in the overall World Sevens Series points table with 23 points.