Samoa to host inaugural World Nines Confederation Cup Tournament

Speaking at the launch this week, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said,” the magnitude of the World Nines tournament is the first of its kind in rugby league to be played on our home soil.”

“While this will focus on international interest on Samoa as a sporting nation, it will also portray our capacity to host world events, and demonstrate the capabilities of our sports personnel and infrastructure that have made it possible to conduct and facilitate several international sporting events in the past.”

Tuilaepa also highlighted some of the crucial elements to justify the Government’s decision to host the tournament in Samoa this year.

“The tournament will benefit not just our athletes, as esteemed media coverage of Samoa as the Host County will benefit Samoa as a whole, while opportunities to expand knowledge of local coaches and referees in the rugby league code will be acquired at no cost. These were crucial elements in government’s decision to host this tournament in Apia.”

Scheduled for October, the WNCC will feature rugby league talents – both men and women from around the world and the Pacific. It is also a platform for players to improve their experience and skills in the code, as well as promote their careers through the exposure during the tournament.

During the tournament, national coaches from every competing nation will be in Samoa for the World Nines, and local coaches and referees will join each international team in a major coach refereeing and trainers’ up-skilling programme.

The aim is to enhance their level of professionalism in officiating games and in coaching.

