The two losses mean Samoa will miss out on the Cup quarterfinals for the fourth Series leg in a row, regardless of their result against Scotland in their final Pool C match at 5:35 pm Samoan time.

The 19-17 loss to U.S.A. was a replay of last year’s Las Vegas Sevens Cup final, and was a fittingly tight encounter with Samoa opening the scoring.

In Samoa's second match, Australia were able to monopolise possession in a 31-5 win.