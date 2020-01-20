Samoa names experienced side for Hamilton 7s

The line-up sees the return of last season’s captain, David Afamasaga, who has not put on the blue jersey due to injury since the Paris Sevens in June 2019. Afamasaga also missed the Pacific Games and crucial Oceania Sevens Olympic qualifier.

Playmaker Melani Matavao, who last played 7s for Samoa since last May, has been named in the non-travelling reserves alongside Phillip Luki and Pesamino Mikaele.

Currently in seventh place, Samoa will be playing against Fiji in their opening match this Saturday.

They join Argentina and Australia in Pool D with the eventual winners going straight to semi-finals.

Samoa 7s squad:

Alamanda Motuga, Tomasi Alosio Logotuli, David Afamasaga, Losilosivale Filipo, Tofatuimoana Solia, Joe Perez, Elisapeta Alofipo, Va’afausese Apelu Maliko, Johnny Vaili, Paulo Scanlan, Laaloi Leilua, Tuna Tuitama, Uaina Sione