Samoa ready for U20 World Rugby Championship

A total of nine players from the Australian franchise club, Eels have been selected in the squad that was named today (Thursday).

The team is likely to bank on experience with most of the overseas-based players in the line-up.

The U20s is seen as a pathway to the Rugby World Cup stage, which World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said always displayed top-class talent.

"Every year the World Rugby U20 Championship showcases the most promising young rugby players and we see year after year graduates from the competition succeeding at the highest level," he said in a statement.

"Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan featured 228 players who initially represented their country in this tournament and I invite all rugby fans to follow matches closely for the next rugby stars of tomorrow."

The team is be coached by Falanaipupu Setu Tuilaepa.

Samoa Rugby U20 squad:

Jack Laban, Peter Sanele Jacob Sam Ling, Zephanaiah Onesemo, Luatimu Amataga, Seuteni Junior Seuteni, William Sikhori Toala, Aiesi Simeti, Pena Junior Taumata, Mathew Leolega Pleaasina, Mark Tui Tusigaigoa, Iakopo Selausene, Siope Semisi Siope, Ailepata Jounior Leafa Lamalu, Faamaoni Lalomilo, Kaisa Alauni Fatu, Viliamu Junior East Timor Faamatuainu, Brandon Collins, Phillipe Toulupe, Steve Onosa’I, Louis Bartley-Saena, Sekuini Tanimo, Taunu’u Niulevaea, Alesana Lilomaiava, Paul Faoagali, Faafoi Falaniko, Luke Ezra Elisara Malietoa, Eliu Hunt, Conor Felise Jonathan Moors, Pama Kalolo, Neueli Molesi Leitufia, Fuli Faafouina, Falaniko Vernon Isidore Faoagali, Meriniuma Afatia Toese, Anthony Taamilo, Mark Malietoa, Feepo Petelo, Kalepo Pauga, Peter Tufuga, Agape Pepa, Tapili Tapili, Bright Duah Elijah Fiamatai, Sam Taulapapa, Faleolo Puepuemai, Epati Sao Tariu.