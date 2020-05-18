Samoa Rugby appoints new HPU General Manager

“His appointment was confirmed by Samoa Rugby Union Board at its meeting of 12th May 2020,” a statement said.

He is the Chairman of both the Faasaleleaga Rugby Provincial Union and the Vikings Franchise from the Big Island of Savaii.

Nagu has extensive experience in rugby development, and over the past 15 years, has held various administrative roles in the management of teams and the administration of clubs and franchises.

He also pulled on the blue jersey for Samoa as an Under 20s national rep, but his playing career was cut short due to injuries and the decision to pursue senior roles in the public service.

Ngau has been President of the Tama Uli Rugby Club in Salelologa since 2016 and the success of the club as three-time National Sevens Champions has seen a notable number of players from Savaii achieve national selection to the Samoa Sevens squad.