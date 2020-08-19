Samoa Rugby mourns the loss of the coach of Vaiala Ulalei club

Rudy collapsed at his home in Vailele last Friday.

He was rushed to Motootua hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

Vaiala Club Executive Fuimaono Laifa Petersen said the sudden loss has brought overwhelming sadness to the club, especially the players.

“We had a lot of factors to consider, most of all the players who were in shock.”

“Rudy loved rugby more than anything. And he loved his family, and his two beautiful daughterS but sometimes, it seemed as if rugby was first”, Petersen said.

Petersen also said they have many fond memories with the late coach.

“There are so many memories, but one that I will never forget was Vaiala’s 2011 win at the Marist International 7s. It was the first time Vaiala had ever won the Marist 7s and Rudy was a key to that success. He was a coach who was relatable to players, and he had a special way of getting the best out of all our players.”

Samoa Rugby Union Chief Executive Officer, Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai said this is a sad loss for the SRU and rugby community.

“Rudy was a low profile gentle giant with a huge passion and love of rugby. He was engaged in the recent past as one of our Family of Coaches in SRU’s development sides for both men and women teams”, Fepuleai said.

Rudy was 43 years old. He is survived by his wife Yvette Kerslake Leavasa and their two daughters as well as his parents Afioga Tofaeono Vui Faatali Leavasa and Eslamarie Leavasa.