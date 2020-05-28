Samoa rugby pays tribute to late “ The Iron Lady”

Schaafhausen, who was known as “The Iron Lady, passed at her home in New Zealand over the weekend.

She was 83 years old.

The late Schaafhausen helped Samoa win its first Hong Kong Sevens title in 1993.

The Chairman of Moata'a Rugby and former Manu Samoa star and sevens player, Falepauga Filipo Saena, said Schaafhausen was the mother figure of the rugby community.

"That's exactly how she will be remembered," he said.

"She was the cornerstone of Moata'a Rugby Club for many years and also for the Samoa Rugby Union. She treated all of us, the rugby players, the team, everyone at the club, as one of her own... It was her love that brought us together and to play together as one."

Schaafhausen helped the careers of a number of Samoa's greatest players including Lolani Koko, Brian Lima and Michael Jones.

Schaafhausen was remembered during a family service on Monday night with rugby legends sharing their heart-felt tributes.

Former Manu Samoa and Moata'a fullback, Toleafoa Andy Aiolupo said she was a "remarkable loving and kind mother" whose contribution to the club and country was immeasurable.

"We are very grateful in Samoan Rugby, Moata'a and World Rugby for Marinas passion for the game," added Laauli Sir Michael Jones.

Other Manu Samoa players present were Kalolo Toleafoa, Mataio Leupolu, Tupuola Pasitale Faoagali, Danny Leaupepe, Aumua Mano To'o Vaega, Va'a Vitale and Loau Saito Sililoto.