Samoa Rugby Union defends Lima appointment

The most capped player in Manu Samoa history escaped a jail term in 2014 for assaulting his former wife and her partner.

He was found guilty of five charges including causing grievous bodily harm, being armed with a dangerous weapon and issuing threats.

RNZ Pacific's correspondent in Samoa, Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia, said some rugby administrators in the country were concerned a person convicted of domestic assault has been appointed to such a high profile role.

"You know there is some concern from some people from the past of the new sevens coach because he's a very aggressive guy, remember he was convicted for assaulting his wife. So he's got a conviction on family violence [and] I don't know how the rugby union looked at that."

SRU Chief Executive Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai said Muliagatele's prior conviction was not considered during the appointment process and the Union's view is that the matter had already been dealt with in a court of law.

"Brian is the first to admit that his actions back then has been a terrible mistake and he has let his family down and a lot of people that look up to him as a role model. He admitted it and deeply regretted it," he said.

Muliagatele stood down from his roles with Samoa A and Manu Samoa in 2013 but has worked as an assistant coach with the men's sevens team and head coach of the Manuma Samoa team in Rapid Rugby in recent years.

"He has worked incredibly hard to rebuild his character and with the support of his family and friends," Faleomavaega said.

"SRU is of the opinion that Brian will live with consequences of his actions for the rest of his life, however, we've always believe that he is a far better person and deserved a second chance to rebuild his life and get involved in the game that he loves."