Samoa Rugby Union reappoint CEO for four years

The former Manu Samoa halfback has been in the role since February 2015 and beat out 15 other applicants from home and abroad for the top job.

His previous term expired at the end of last year however his contract was extended until the end of February.

Three candidates were shortlisted for interviews, with the panel voting unanimously to extend the contract of Faleomavaega, which was approved by the SRU Board at a meeting on Tuesday.

The interviewing panel said the 55 year old father of five has shown an in-depth understanding of the SRU's current challenges and also noted the importance of continuity of operations and partnership with World Rugby and other SRU stakeholders.

"This is amongst many other achievements and milestones since he took over the CEO role in early 2015," noted the panel in a statement.

The Samoa Rugby Union Chairman, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, commended Faleomavaega for coming through a tough interview process.

"The Board is looking forward to continue working together with him as there is plenty of work to be done in this rugby calendar year, not only with our local competitions but our national teams and international engagements," he said.

Faleomavaega said he appreciates the confidence shown by the Chairman and the Board in his ability to drive the processes needed to meet the challenges SRU will encounter in the ever changing face of world rugby.