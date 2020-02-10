SBW sees positive signs for Toronto

The New Zealand great, who began his professional rugby career with the Canterbury Bulldogs, switched codes again last year when he left the Blues to join Toronto ahead of their inaugural Super League season.

Twice a World Cup winner with the All Blacks, Williams was unable to help the Wolfpack avoid a 28-10 defeat to Castleford Tigers in their opening match of 2020.

The 34-year-old came closer to victory on Saturday as the Canadians fought back to level their match with Salford Red Devils at 16-16, only for late tries from Dan Sarginson and Niall Evalds to inflict another defeat.

However, Williams is positive about the team's progress and feels as though he is becoming more accustomed to playing rugby league again.

"As a team, we're definitely improving, which is the main thing," Williams told Toronto's media channel before heading to New Zealand for the birth of his fourth child.

"There was a lot of... people would say mistakes but, for us, we look at it as learning. We went out there and we fixed a lot of those wrongs we did last week.

"Individually, last week I was happy to get out there and get some minutes under my belt, but I felt like I played like a rugby union player trying to play rugby league, whereas this week I felt like I played like a league player. I'm happy."

Williams went on to urge the Toronto fans: "Stay with us. Although we didn't get results in the past two weeks, we're building.

"I've been involved with a lot of clubs, a lot of franchises and the chemistry within this team is right up there.

"We'll keep working hard and hopefully we start stringing some wins together."

Photo Getty Images Caption: Sonny Bill Williams of Toronto Wolfpack