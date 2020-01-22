Titans release Leilani Latu to Super League

Latu joined the Titans in 2018 from Penrith after 49 NRL games for the Panthers.

The 26-year-old Indigenous All-Stars and Tongan representative has struggled for regular NRL game time at the Titans, with nine appearances over the past two seasons on the Gold Coast.

Titans Head of Performance and Culture Mal Meninga said the Club was understanding of Latu’s desire to chase a fresh start.

“Leilani and his family have been passionate members of the Gold Coast community, and as a Club, we are supportive of him taking this new opportunity for his career and family,” Meninga said.

“The Titans thank Leilani for his time at the Club, and wish his nothing but the best for the future.”