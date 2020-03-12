Veteran prop James Slipper re-signs with Australia for two more years

The 96-Test star moved to Canberra at the end of 2018 and has since featured in every Super Rugby game for the Brumbies over his two seasons at the club.

Slipper made his debut for the Wallabies in 2010 against England in Perth and is now just four Tests shy of becoming Australia’s 11th Test centurion.

Wallabies prop James Slipper said: “I couldn’t be happier to be staying in Canberra for the next couple of years.”

“The club gave me an opportunity back in 2018 and I want to repay that show of faith by continuing to work hard and play well for the Brumbies.

“I feel like I’m playing some of the best footy of my career at the moment and I have the coaching staff here to thank for that.

“From the minute I walked in the door, I’ve been really impressed by the culture and the family environment we have here at the club and I’m looking forward to plenty more swims in Lake Burley Griffin,” Slipper said.

Brumbies head coach Dan McKellar said: “James has been nothing short of outstanding since arriving at the club and we’re thrilled he’s sticking around until the end of 2022.”

“He’s a natural leader within the group and is a great mentor for those younger players coming through our Academy programs here at the Brumbies.

“Him and Scotty Sio have formed a super partnership in that front row and I think we’re seeing the reward of having two world class looseheads working together in their longevity and form.

“James has really embraced our club and loves getting out and about in the community with our supporters here in Canberra.”

The Brumbies take on the NSW Waratahs on Sunday afternoon at GIO Stadium with the Brumbies Super W side taking on the Queensland Reds beforehand.