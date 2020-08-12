Waratahs secure signature of Super Rugby AU's top line-breaker

Ramm was man of the match in the Waratahs’ thumping of the Reds on Saturday, creating an early try with a brilliant step followed by a chip and chase to set the tone at the SCG.

The 22-year-old is surely on new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie’s shortlist, leading Super Rugby AU statistics in clean breaks (10), sitting equal first on defenders beaten (18) and running third for metres carried (275) with three games to play before finals.

The win against the Reds kept the Waratahs in the finals hunt, drawing the teams level in third on 11 points behind the Rebels (14) and Brumbies (18), ahead of Friday’s clash with the Force (2).

A junior gymnastics standout before choosing rugby, Ramm had no plans to backflip on the Australian system despite the format of the competition beyond 2020 still being nailed down.

He is the second player to commit beyond this season after Queensland’s Hunter Paisami, since the contract freeze was lifted earlier this month.

“I’m just loving every minute of it,” Ramm said.

“To be a part of this squad and represent the Waratahs is something I’m really proud of, and to have been able to share that (debut) with my family and friends this year is a memory I won’t forget.

“There’s been some frustrating times (with injury) but that’s made this year all the more enjoyable.”

A product of the Waratahs’ development system, coach Rob Penney said he still sees plenty of upside in the winger.

“It’s been really pleasing to see Rammy grow into his position within the team, he’s improving every week which is a testament to all the work he does behind the scenes,” he said.

“He’s a fantastic athlete with a great skillset that is only going to improve with experience, he’s a proud New South Welshman and we’re glad he’ll be with us for the next couple of seasons.”