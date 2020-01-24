Waratahs sign Japanese 7s international

Waratahs coach Rob Penney hinted at a new centre signing some weeks ago and it was reported then that Lasila was reported to be on his way, the club only confirmed his addition on Thursday.

The Japanese Sevens international and former Tonga U23 player played under Penney at Japanese division two club Toyota and it was that relationship that brought him to NSW.

“Siosifa has a fantastic skill-set, he can play right across the backline and most importantly he’s a good team man who understands what we’re trying to build here at the [NSW] Waratahs,” Penney said.

“He already knows the system of play we’re implementing and will come in ready to go off the back of his season with Shokki.

“I’ve got no doubt he’ll fit into the group really well, adding depth to our backline and another dimension to our attack with his damaging ball running – he’s a phenomenal athlete.

“Siosifa has all the attributes we’re looking for, he’s got runs on the board at international level and I think he’ll be a really exciting addition to our squad.”

Lasila said it was a straightforward choice for him to come to NSW.

“Rob is a coach I enjoyed working with [in Japan] and when we spoke about coming to the [NSW] Waratahs it was an easy decision,” Lisala said.

“He likes to play an aggressive, attacking style of rugby which is really appealing to me.

“The [NSW] Waratahs are a famous club in Australian rugby and I’m excited to arrive and get started ahead of the new season.”