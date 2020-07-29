‘Tevi’s Learning Centre’ opens at Samoa Primary School

Influencing improved accelerated learning as well as awareness and practical education in ICT.

Digicel Samoa Ltd has officially opened the ‘Tevi’s Learning Centre’ at Samoa Primary School at Vailele Uta, in honor and memory of the Late Laeimau Oketevi Tanuvasa Savea.

The former Chief Executive Officer of Computer Services Limited and Board Director of Digicel Samoa Ltd, who played a significant role in advocating and lobbying for the establishment of Digicel in Samoa as well as developing Samoa’s ICT Sector.

“We honor the Late Laeimau and it is our hopes pinned on this beloved project that it may be used as an instrument to bring to our children, the best quality in learning and understanding and taking advantage of the benefits of information technology”, says Digicel CEO, Mark Witthuhn.

The building work was done in six weeks after the groundbreaking ceremony early June 2020. The newly established air-conditioned computer lab contains 30 Pro Desktop computers, furniture along with all ICT amenities and two 55 inch smart television sets. Mr Witthuhn concludes, “We are happy to confirm that this building will not be limited to a computer lab, but become a learning center to host open educational programs and workshops to enable our kids to experience and learn about ICT. In your honor, Laeimau Oketevi, we are proud to celebrate your life and continue your legacy.”

Digicel Founder and Chairman, Denis O’Brien endorsed the project and lend his full support to his Samoa Team.

The Tevi’s Learning Centre is now open and will be co-managed by Samoa Primary School and Digicel Samoa Ltd.

Photo supplied