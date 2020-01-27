13 win parole in Samoa

Chief executive of the Ministry of Justice and Court Administration Moliei Simi Va'ai told the Samoa Observer, 56 prisoners had made parole applications - 18 were declined with 17 deferred until the next board meeting later this year.

The chief executive did not give details of the crime committed by the prisoner who was released on parole from a life sentence.

The parole meeting had been deferred from December because of the measles epidemic and the state of emergency.

Prisoners serving more than 12 months are eligible for parole after they serve half of their sentence.

Prisoners serving life sentences are only eligible for parole after serving 10 years.