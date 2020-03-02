2 sacked over leaking exam papers in Samoa

The Samoa Observer reports Education Minister Loau Keneti Sio saying the principal of Vaimea Primary School is also being investigated.

But he said the students involved would not suffer any consequences.

The minister said the papers were leaked by an examiner, who is married to a teacher at Vaimea School.

He said his ministry had submitted a report to the Public Service Commission, which was investigating the principal.

Loau said the commission would decide the principal's fate because it was the employer.