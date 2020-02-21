4 Samoans evacuated from Wuhan due to arrive in Samoa over the weekend

The Government of Samoa, working with the relevant New Zealand authorities and its offices in Wellington and Auckland had organised accommodation and made final arrangements for the students and their dependents to travel back to Samoa on 22 February 2020.

Three current students and a former student were evacuated to New Zealand on 5 February.

The voluntary evacuation was undertaken by the Government of New Zealand for their nationals, Australians and five other Pacific countries including Samoa at the request of the Government of Samoa.

The quarantine period for the students ended on 19 February 2020 and all were medically cleared to leave the quarantine zone of Whangaparāoa Peninsula.

The Government of Samoa through its Embassy in Beijing continues to monitor the situation in China particularly in provinces where all of the Samoan students are based and is in constant contact with students there to ensure their wellbeing.



