80th measles death in Samoa confirmed by government

According to the government's emergency operation centre, there have been 5600 cases reported since the outbreak in the island nation, which has a population under 200,000.

The latest person to lose their life was 43.

Twenty-three new cases of measles have been recorded in the past 24 hours, and nine people are still considered to be critically ill in hospital, eight of them children.

As of Christmas Eve, some 95 per cent of Samoa's eligible population have been vaccinated against measles.