9 prisoners remain at large after mass Samoa prison breakout

Police have released photos of the escapees and are warning the public not to approach any of them but to contact Samoa Police.

All off-duty police officers were recalled Monday night after police received a report of the breakout from the Corrections Service.

The escapees are serving prison time for serious crimes.

According to RNZ Pacific, a source at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole hospital said around 20 prison officers were brought in for medical treatment with injuries reportedly caused by altercations with prisoners during the escape.

The hospital made a public appeal for blood donations around 11pm last night.

At least two of the inmates still at large, Daniel Vailopa and Silao Leleiga, have been involved in prison breaks in the past.

Police have warned villages close to the newly-built prison as well as the wider community to be alert for any suspicious persons or activity in the area.

They appeal for anyone with information relating to the escaped prisoners to contact +685 22 222 or report to the nearest police station.

Photo supplied Samoa Police Service