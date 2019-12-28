95% vaccination rate, no new fatalities in Samoa measles epidemic

There were 21 new cases however, no new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll remains at 81.

The Ministry of Health confirmed a total of 5,655 measles cases have been reported to the Disease Surveillance Team, since the outbreak started.

There are currently 46 measles cases who are in-patients at all health facilities.

Nine children are critically ill in ICU/HDU and one pregnant woman is admitted in hospital..

The total number of measles cases admitted to all hospitals recorded for the outbreak to date is 1,844.

Of that, 1,717 (93%) patients have been discharged.

The Government has now cancelled the State of Emergency.