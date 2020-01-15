American Samoa backs Samoa Airways on US flights plan

Lolo Moliga has reportedly sent a letter to US President Donald Trump requesting a one year waiver from the cabotage rule to allow Samoa Airways to take passengers from American Samoa to Hawaii and the US mainland.

The cabotage rule currently prohibits a foreign airline from operating direct flights between two US points.

Last year, airline chief executive Tupuivao Alvin Tuala and board member Tuia Paepae Letoa discussed their plans for the US route with American Samoan officials.

Samoa Airways currently has a six month lease for its one aircraft from Malindo Air of Malaysia.

That plane is being used for flights from Samoa to New Zealand and Australia.