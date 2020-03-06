American Samoa tightens entry requirements over Covid-19

From Monday, both Samoa Airways and Talofa Airways will each only conduct two flights each day between Samoa and American Samoa instead of the current four.

All charter flights into American Samoa will be denied until further notice.

Talofa Airways' weekly flight between American Samoa and Tonga will also be suspended.

All entry permits have also suspended except for returning residents.

In addition, all travellers entering American Samoa from Hawaii, who are travelling from US states and countries with Covid-19, must spend 14 days in Hawaii and obtain a health clearance within three days of departure.

Those who travel to the territory via Samoa from Australia, New Zealand, Tonga or Fiji, must spend 14 days in Samoa and obtain a health clearance from its Ministry of Health before arrival.