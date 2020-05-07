 

Arrest in Samoa after discovery of sea cucumbers ready for export

12:38, May 7, 2020
A Chinese businessman is being charged for attempting to export a container of sea cucumbers from Samoa, estimated to be worth over $US3.6 million.

Qinping Yan has been charged for corruption and bribing a law enforcement officer.

He remained in custody pending his court hearing.

The lucrative sea cucumber trade in China is estimated at nearly $US3 billion a year, as it is a sought after delicacy there.

The Samoa Observer newspaper reported a senior officer at the Ministry of Customs and Revenue was offered a $1800 bribe.

The container was seized last month by Customs officers at the wharf.

It is illegal to export sea cucumbers under Samoan law.

 

   

