ASG donates US$304,208 to Samoa

American Samoa Government Lolo Matalasi Letalu Moliga with his Lt. Governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga presented the donation to Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi in a brief ceremony in the territory..

In accepting the gift, Prime Minister Tuilaepa extended the Government and Samoa's humble appreciation for the territory's humanitarian generosity.

Accompanying the Prime Minister was his Minister of ICT Afamasaga Rico Tupai and senior government officials.

Photo supplied Govt media