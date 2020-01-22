Australia thanks Samoa for donation to bushfire response

Ms Moriarty said that Australia was very grateful for the outpouring of support from Samoa for Australia and the Australian people.

“Just as Australia supported Samoa’s response to the measles epidemic, it is comforting to know that Samoa is standing with Australia in our time of need,” she said. “I really appreciate all the kind words from people in the community who have expressed their condolences to me, as well as the efforts to raise funds.”

“This donation from the Government will help support bushfire response and recovery for those who have been badly impacted.

“At this terrible time, we have seen the best of Australia and our global partners—the brave firefighters, the selfless volunteers, and the counless individuals and governments across the world, including in the Pacific, who have stepped up to support recovery efforts.”

The Australian Government’s number one priority continues to be the emergency response to the devastating bushfires and the safety of communities and tourists in the affected areas.

There are many regions within Australia that remain unaffected and Australia continues to be a world-leading and safe tourism destination.

Travellers to Australia are encouraged to visit Australia.com for up to date advice on tourism destinations in Australia.



