Bigger plane, more Pacific destinations for Samoa Airways

Lautafi Fio Purcell, the minister responsible for Samoa Airways, told parliament the airline plans to replace the current 19 seat Twin Otter with a 50 seat plane.

Lautafi said the airline would then look at new destinations in Tonga, Fiji and Tokelau.

Apia's Fagali'i airport, which could only be used by smaller aircraft, closed at the end of 2019 and now all flights to Samoa operate out of the larger Faleolo International.

Currently only Samoa Airways and privately owned Talofa Airways fly between the two Samoas.

American Samoa's Pago Pago airport at Tafuna is the only regional destination served by Samoa Airways at present.