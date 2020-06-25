Bingo games to begin this weekend in Samoa

This will be in accordance with amended State of Emergency Orders.

The popular indoor game will be limited to Friday and Saturday only.

Samoa’s SOE orders encourage social distancing at Bingo venues with specific times allowed on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

Bingo on the following conditions:

i. held on Fridays and must end at 10.00pm; and

ii. held on Saturdays and must end at 5.00pm; and

iii. in observance of social distancing;

Senior citizens and pensioners 60 years old and above have also been given the greenlight to use their inter-island free fare benefit to travel between Upolu and Savaii.

This benefit had been ceased to discourage pensioners from traveling between the two Islands.

The benefit is brought back, however, pensioners are reminded to provide their Pensioners ID.