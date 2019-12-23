British medics in Samoa among the humanitarian heroes of 2019

From fighting Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo to dealing with humanitarian emergencies like the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh, and reacting to Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, UK aid heroes have worked tirelessly across the globe to save lives.

UK aid efforts are currently focused on sending British medics to fight a deadly measles outbreak in Samoa over Christmas.

And throughout 2019, UK aid has been at the forefront of tackling major global challenges

International Development Secretary Alok Sharma said, “The work of these aid heroes never stops. Right now, for example, UK medics are helping children in Samoa suffering from measles – a deadly disease, but one which is entirely preventable. I am proud that they are giving up Christmas at home to save lives.”

Becky Platt, a paediatric nurse from Hertfordshire, spent two weeks with the UK’s Emergency Medical Team (EMT) in Samoa tackling the measles outbreak earlier this month. Other members of the EMT are working in Samoa over Christmas.

Becky said,” We cared for some of the most critically unwell children I have seen in over 20 years of nursing during the measles outbreak in Samoa. While being incredibly challenging, the experience was also hugely rewarding, and I believe we made a real difference to children and families.”

“It was an opportunity to work with outstanding international colleagues and to bring valuable skills and experience to our work in the NHS,” Becky said.