Call for more appropriate UN children's rights translations in Samoa

The minister, Fa'aolesa Katopau Ainu'u, said the Samoan language should enable parents, guardians and the general public to fully understand the Convention.

Fa'aolesa was responding after the acting Chief Justice and member of the UN Committee for the Rights of the Child, Vui Clarence Nelson, suggested the phrase rights of the child, currently "aia tatau a fanau", be translated as "faamanuiaga faavae".

Vui raised the issue before this week's session of the Committee in Apia.

The current translation has raised some concern from parents and church leaders who interpret the Convention to mean "children make their own decisions."

But Vui said the Convention is for the parents to care and provide all the necessary needs such as education, and health, as well as to protect the children.

Fa'aolesa said the matter may need the advice of a language expert.

