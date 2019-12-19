Call for national inquiry into Samoa's measles epidemic

As of Wednesday, the death toll from the epidemic is 77.

Medical academic Toleafoa Dr Viali Lameko, from Oceania University of Medicine, said he believed most doctors were backing his call.

Toleafoa told the Samoa Observer that measles infections typically only had minor health consequences for infected patients, with outbreaks occurring in small numbers every year in smaller communities, worldwide.

Any inquiry needed to examine not only the medical system but the broader factors outside it which had influenced the health of the population, he said.

Toleafoa said he was "not here to attack anyone or any sector, but perhaps it is time to return to the drawing board and ask some serious questions about the health profile of our population".

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi has already promised there will be an inquiry into the government's response to the crisis in "due time".

Measles epidemic takes toll on economy

Meanwhile, Samoa's economy has been affected by the outbreak of measles with at least a one percent drop in growth.

Finance Finance Sili Epa Tuioti revealed that in his supplementary budget address in Parliament this week.

The minister also said the Samoa National Provident Fund was releasing $US3 million to finance a special dividend of 1.1 percent for the institution's 85,000 members - in a bid to try and generate spending and stimulate economic activity within the country.

A key priority was for the government to ensure a recovering nation, health promotion and prevention from future diseases, he said.

The budget also aimed to boost the tourism industry by promoting and marketing a safe Samoa.

