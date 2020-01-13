Call for sackings over Samoa exam paper leak

The Samoa Observer reports the two educators are alleged to have improperly obtained papers before the exams were sat, giving them an unfair advantage over other schools.

Loau told the newspaper that a report from an internal investigation into the incidents recommended the officers be asked to resign from their posts.

But Loau said this was not acceptable and has called for the termination of any staff implicated in the incident.

Loau claimed an examiner had "leaked" the exams and his wife, who is a teacher, ended up with a portable hard-drive containing the papers.

The minister said he was awaiting a report from the Ministry CEO but he believed termination was completely warranted.

"This is an insult to the integrity of the Ministry and I have zero tolerance for such misconduct," Loau said.