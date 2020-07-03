Changes to fuel product prices in Samoa

Both commodities are now settled at below $2 tala per litre for the month of July.

The ministry has confirmed that the last time diesel was below $2 tala was back in 2016, for the month of March that was worth of $1.79, April was $1.84 and May’s price was around $1.99.

The price of a litre of petrol was decreased to $1.92 last month.

This is the first time in over 10 years that the price is below $2 tala per litre.

The last time that happened was in January 2009, when petrol was $1.97 a litre.

The Minister of Finance, Sili Epa Tuioti announced Samoa’s July 2020 petroleum prices Wednesday.

Petrol goes up by 6.6 sene from $1.92 to $1.98 sene per litre while both diesel and kerosene drop by 6.4 to $1.98 and 1.2 sene to $1.52 respectively

Samoa has seen a steady decrease since January 2020, with the steepest drop in May 2020.