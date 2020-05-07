Changes to visitation arrangements at Samoa prisons

A released by Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections, stated that the curfew for visitation to Tanumalala and Vaiaata has now been lifted.

Family members have been asked to apply and seek approvals a week prior to visitation.

“Any family member who wishes to visit any prisoner or custody at Tanumalala or Vaiaata must obtain an approval from the Police Headquarters (General Policing) in Apia and Tuasivi Savaii.”

Visitation Schedules are as follows;

• Prisoners [Monday, Tuesday and Thursday]

• Custodies [Wednesday and Friday]