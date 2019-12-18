Child’s death takes Samoa measles death toll to 76

The child was under five-years old, one of the most vulnerable age groups in the epidemic.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a total of 5,371 measles cases have been reported to the Disease Surveillance Team, since the outbreak started.

There were 40 recorded in the last 24 hours.

The total number of measles cases admitted to all hospitals recorded for the outbreak to date is 1,723.

Of that, 1,521 (88%) patients have been discharged.

As of December 17, 2019, approximately 94% of all eligible people in Samoa have been vaccinated against measles.