Churches assist Samoa’s preparation for transmittable diseases

The presentation was done on behalf of Rev. Ben Maua Afisivalu, first lady and the Board of the Samoa Waymaker Assembly of God Church and the Samoa Assembly of God.

The Waymaker Assembly of God church, located at Pittsburg, San Francisco assembled the container in response to the Measles Outbreak that affected Samoa at the end of 2019.

Initially the Waymaker AOG church planned to travel to Samoa to also conduct outreach programs for the affected families.

Delays in the container’s arrival however turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as in God’s timing, the container arrived just when the country was running short of some of the crucial medical supplies, including PPEs.

Rev. Ta’ei Ti’eti’e, in presenting these gifts, reminded Samoa that as a nation, we are in this together and Samoa must continue to rely on our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, as He alone will bring healing to our land and our people.

Chief Executive Officer, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri of the Ministry of Health in receiving these gifts on behalf of the Government of Samoa, acknowledged with sincere gratitude the continuous support of our diaspora and the local churches and communities. Such assistance is preparing and equipping our NEOC and partners to protect and secure our country from COVID 19 and other related diseases.

The CEO also pointed out that due to COVID 19, borders are closing and countries are not as generous as usual in sharing PPEs and medical supplies. Hence, it is paramount that every single support received is accumulated to assist our country in the coming weeks if not months of waiting out the storms.

The gifts, which cost at over US$10,000.00 included 160 cartons of food, a selection of medical supplies and gears, over 70 boxes of toys, over 60 cartons of water, boxes of clothes, 4 walking aid, 2 electrical beds and a tent that may be useful in times of emergencies and evacuations.

Photo supplied Caption: AOG member Nanai Sovala Aiaga & Deputy CEO of the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet (right) unloading the supplies worth US$10,000 with a staff member from the National Emergency Operation Center.

Rev. Ta’ei Ti’eti’e, Treasurer of Samoa’s Assembly of God, (right) presents the donation to CEO Ministry of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri

Waymaker Assembly of God Church and Samoa Assembly of God Present Gifts to Assist Samoa’s Preparation for Transmittable Diseases

GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT: The Samoa Assembly of God Treasurer/Elder Rev. Ta’ei Ti’eti’e, today presented medical and health related supplies and other resources to the Government of Samoa, on behalf of Rev. Ben Maua Afisivalu, first lady and the Board of the Samoa Waymaker Assembly of God church and the Samoa Assembly of God.

The Waymaker Assembly of God church, located at Pittsburg, San Francisco assembled the container in response to the Measles Outbreak that affected Samoa towards the end of 2019. Initially the Waymaker AOG church planned to travel to Samoa to also conduct outreach programs for the affected families.

Delays in the container’s arrival however became a blessing in disguise, as in God’s timing, the container arrived just when the country is running short of some of the crucial medical supplies, including PPEs.

Rev. Ta’ei Ti’eti’e, in presenting these gifts, reminded Samoa that as a nation, we are in this together and Samoa must continue to rely on our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, as He alone will bring healing to our land and our people.

Chief Executive Officer, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri of the Ministry of Health in receiving these gifts on behalf of the Government of Samoa, acknowledged with sincere gratitude the continuous support of our diaspora and the local churches and communities. Such assistance is preparing and equipping our NEOC and partners to protect and secure our country from COVID 19 and other related diseases.

The CEO also pointed out that due to COVID 19, borders are closing and countries are not as generous as usual in sharing PPEs and medical supplies. Hence, it is paramount that every single support received is accumulated to assist our country in the coming weeks if not months of waiting out the storms.

The gifts, which cost at over US$10,000.00 included 160 cartons of food, a selection of medical supplies and gears, over 70 boxes of toys, over 60 cartons of water, boxes of clothes, 4 walking aid, 2 electrical beds and a tent that may be useful in times of emergencies and evacuations.

Photo supplied Govt Press Secretariat