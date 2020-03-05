Coronavirus deals another blow to beleaguered Samoa tourism

The measles epidemic in November and December saw much of the country shut down as the country fought the outbreak, which killed 83 people.

The chief executive of the Samoa Tourism Authority, Fa'amatuainu Lenata'i Suifua, says the emergence of Covid-19 has dealt another blow, as the measles recovery was about to begin.

To prevent the arrival of coronavirus, the government has imposed travel restrictions and slashed the number of flights to the country.

Fa'amatuainu told RNZ Pacific about the effect it is having on Samoa's largest industry.

“For November it was actually performing really good from 5 to 10 per cent compared to last year for arrivals as well as earning. Once we were hit in November we started to decline in terms of bookings as well as visitors into the country during the measles. Then we had the corona, the corona was actually another extra impact that affected the industry and given the scenario we believe it is the same with other destinations,” he said.

Samoa is expecting a 20 to 25 per cent drop for the last quarter in arrivals and earnings for the industry.