Coronavirus: Samoa university launches pandemic plan

The plan includes measures for students to continue classes at home using online services.

The university's students and staff have been advised to stay strong, not to fear the disease, and to follow all precautionary measures to avoid infection.

A lecturer at the university has suggested the first semester be cut to six weeks to allow students to sit exams before the virus can spread to Samoa.

Vice Chancellor Alec Ekeroma said the suggestion would be discussed with lecturers and senior staff.

But he said for now the priority was for the university to prepare for an outbreak.