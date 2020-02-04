Couple kept in quarantine in Samoa over coronavirus fears

According to the Ministry of Health, it is part of the precautionary measure set up by the Ministry to protect Samoa from Coronavirus.

The travelers were in China for business and transited through Fiji for 10 days.

The Ministry explained that the couple did not satisfy the self-quarantine protocol, hence why they have been detained for review.

The latest Health Travel Advisory states that all travelers from Mainland China, must spend at least 14 days self-quarantine at country of last port that is free of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus and must undergo medical clearance within (3) days prior to final route to Samoa.

Since the enforcement of the travel restrictions, 6 travelers have been put under quarantine with 18 passengers being denied entry into Samoa.