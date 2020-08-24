COVID-19 pandemic triggers domestic violence in Samoan families

Samoa Victim Support Group President, Siliniu Lina Chang, highlighted this the issue in a press statement while receiving assistance from local communities.

“Stress and anxiety have led to escalating rates of domestic violence, and the United Nations research recording 68% of Samoans having lost income due to the pandemic, is a clear indication of what had mostly triggered violence nowadays; the loss of income”, Siliniu said.

“As we are still adjusting to the new norm in our daily lives due to the COVID-19, while we are also forced to deal with domestic violence becoming an epidemic during a pandemic, the goodness of the Lord continues to shine through the compassion of humanity.”

The House of Hope is a self-funded non-government organisation that takes in children and victims of sexual and domestic violence, often being abused within their own homes in Samoa.

Last week more than 10 cases of sexual violence towards young girls were heard before criminal mentions in Samoa’s Supreme Court.

Amongst the cases are two teachers who face charges for rape and sexual acts towards a 17-year-old student, an 82-year-old man pleaded guilty to carnal knowledge towards a 12 year old and another man pleaded guilty to raping a 13 year old.

The SVSG House of Hope often provides a home to the victims of such cases and in most incidents, victims of sexual violence, pregnant teenage girls live and give birth while they are under the care of the Campus of Hope.

The newly formed political party FAST had also visited last week offering a helping hand, as reported by Talamua media.

Meanwhile, this week the House of Hope acknowledged the support of long serving members of Samoa’s business community, Klaus and Norma Stunzner who have operated Samoa Spare Parts in Apia for over 3 decades.