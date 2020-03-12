Covid-19: Samoa ready to quarantine suspected carriers

The Faleolo Health Centre, built a few years ago by the US government, has been upgraded for the purpose.

On his weekly radio programme, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said four air conditioned tents had been erected on the grounds of the health centre.

The tents, which were donated by the UN children's agency UNICEF to isolate measles patients, can also be used to quarantine patients suspected of having Covid-19, Tuilaepa said.

The tents are phase one of the government's coronavirus contingency plans, he said.