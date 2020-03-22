Covid-19 tests in Samoa come back negative

Samoa's prime minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi announced last night that the result of samples sent to New Zealand for the female patient came back negative.

The prime minister also announced that six other samples from patients who had been tested were negative.

The results for two remaining patients have yet to be received.

The young woman who was the first suspected case had traveled from Auckland, New Zealand to celebrate her 21st birthday in Samoa. She presented at the national hospital in Samoa with symptoms of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

She was admitted and put in isolation while samples were sent off to Australia and New Zealand.

The naming of the young woman by a local newspaper led to her and her family being the target of abuse.

The other patients who were tested for coronavius are reported by the Ministry of Health to be in isolation at the national hospital at Motootua.

"These cases have a history of travel to or contact with a relative who had traveled to Australia, Fiji, New Zealand or Spain and then had flu-like symptoms upon return to Samoa," said the Ministry of Health.

The results of six of these patients have now turned out to be negative for Covid-19. And the nation is now awaiting the results for two of them.

In his announcement of the test results last night, the prime minister also said that American Samoa has requested that Samoa allow a flight(s) on the now closed inter-Samoa route, so that American Samoan citizens and residents who are now stranded in Apia can return home.

The group includes ministers of the Congregational Christian Church of American Samoa.

Tuilaepa said the request has been referred to the Disaster Advisory Committee.