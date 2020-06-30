Crawley reappointed Samoa’s CEO Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment

A Cabinet press release confirmed his appointment for a second term.

The release said Crawley brings to the Ministry a wealth of 25 years of experience in the environment sector.

He has worked on many large projects as a Consultant for national, regional and international projects on the environment.

The 53-year old holds a Master on Environmental Law and a Postgraduate in the fields of Climate Change, Meteorology, Oceanography, Geographical Information System (G.I.S) and Remote Sensing.

He has worked in the Apia Observatory (presently known as Meteorology Division) and his experience in regional organisations led him to the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP).

Crawwley is the Chairman of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) that coordinates the government plans and responses to disasters.

The NEOC has been at the forefront of the coordination of national efforts, working closely with government Ministries and Corporations, and Development Partners to respond to the recent measles outbreak, and current national efforts to protect Samoa from the COVID 19.